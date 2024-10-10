AIADMK youth wing leader held for Rs 8 crore fraud

VILLUPURAM: An AIADMK district youth wing functionary has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over Rs 8 crore from the provident fund of municipal employees in Villupuram, on Wednesday. Authorities have seized luxury cars, a goods vehicle, and several key documents during the investigation.

Following complaints of irregularities in the management of PF belonging to municipal staff and employees of municipal schools, a team led by Lakshmi, regional director of Vellore Municipal Administration, conducted an audit over the last two days at the Villupuram municipal office. Several crucial documents were seized for further inquiry.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, R Vineeth (24), who served as the AIADMK District Youth Wing Deputy Secretary until Wednesday evening, had misappropriated Rs 8.13 crore from the provident fund of municipal employees after 2021. Acting on these findings, Villupuram Municipal Commissioner Veeramuthukumar filed a complaint with the district crime branch police on Tuesday.

Police said Vineeth was summoned for questioning, during which he confessed to the misappropriation. It was further discovered that Vineeth is the foster son of Kumari, a sanitation worker at the Villupuram municipality. Using her connection, Vineeth secured a temporary data entry position at the municipal office and soon gained the trust of senior officials due to his technical skills, police investigation revealed.

Further, leveraging this trust, he was assigned key responsibilities, including preparing treasury accounts, processing loan disbursements, and managing welfare fund payouts for municipal employees. Vineeth manipulated the financial records to transfer funds from the municipal treasury into personal and unrelated bank accounts, including those linked to his own IAS academy and NEET coaching centre.

The police seized three luxury cars, a goods vehicle, and property documents purchased with the embezzled funds. Vineeth has been remanded in judicial custody following his appearance at the Villupuram District Court. Later, Vineeth was removed from the party including his membership.