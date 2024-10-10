Dindigul yet to get proper funds from National Horticulture Mission: MP

DINDIGUL: Dindigul is yet to get proper fund allocation from the National Horticulture mission, said Dindigul MP R Sachithanantham on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "The fund allocation is based on an old list of districts in the country. But, we are unable to get proper fund allocation for Dindigul, even though the district is known for horticulture crops and other items. I raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, the union government mentioned that it will seek the list of new districts from the state. It has promised funds, based on the new list."

He further added, "After Dindigul Medical College Hospital was upgraded, the Palani Government Hospital was upgraded to a district headquarters hospital. However, there are not many specialists in departments such as cardiology, oncology and nephrology.

As a result, patients are forced to transfer to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai. When road accidents happen, they are transferred to Dindigul. Due to time delay, patients are declared dead on arrival, so there is a desperate need to upgrade the facility.

We have sought approval from the state government and to get funds of Rs 292 crore for creating Super speciality division under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS). This focuses on the area development programme under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are being created in identified areas."