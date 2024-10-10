Land acquisition for Peelamedu subway begins

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department has started the land acquisition process for the Peelamedu-Gandhimanagar railway subway and service road project. Officials have identified houses and buildings that need to be razed for the project and are waiting for the DRO to prepare the cost estimates.

Residents of Peelamedu, Gandhinagar have staged protests several times demanding the subway. Social activists submitted petitions to the Railways and Highways Department.

Based on their request, the Railway Board agreed to construct a subway and service roads and asked the Tamil Nadu government to allocate land.

Through inspections, the Land Acquisition wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore identified the buildings that needed to be razed and the land that needed to be acquired for the project.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Coimbatore Division of the State Highways Department said, “Land acquisition work is currently under progress and the administrative approval has been given. The work will start once the land acquisition is completed. We plan to acquire a total of 1,194.40 square metres of land for both the subway and service road. This will include 16 buildings as well.”

“A 15 (2) notice with 30 days to raise objections was issued on July 19 regarding land acquisition to construct a subway and 500-metre-long service roads under the Peelamedu Railway overbridge. Currently, the files for LA have been submitted to the DRO office.

Once they give us the estimate for LA, we shall calculate the final amount that would be required for the project including the construction and land acquisition,” added the official.