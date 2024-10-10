Minister Ma Subramanian chairs NE monsoon review meet for Adyar Zone

CHENNAI: Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a review meeting in Velachery on Wednesday to discuss preparedness measures for the upcoming Northeast monsoon in Zone 13 (Adyar). Officials said as much as 98% of desilting work in waterways along Adyar river, including Mambalam, B-canal, Nandanam, Rajbavan, and Industrial Estate canals, has been completed.

Road works are nearing completion, with final milling and laying scheduled before the onset of the monsoon, the minister said. A city corporation official said that desilting in 138 km of the 180-km-long Storm Water Drains (SWD) in the zone has been completed. The official added that pumps and boats are being readies as a preventive measure.

The residents have requested the authorities to create a buffer in Velachery Lake ahead of the monsoon. They also urged that the currently milled roads in the area be laid and sought action to prevent sewage blockages.

The minister said area engineers will review these requests and appropriate action will be taken. The interlinking of SWDs is currently underway, with plans to accelerate and complete these connections before the monsoon. Subramanian announced that similar meetings across other zones in the city will be conducted in the coming days.