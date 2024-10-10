Nellai police adopt 'Police Akka' scheme to ensure safety of college girls

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli police announced adopted the 'Police Akka' scheme from the Coimbatore police, under which an experienced female police constable will be deputed at colleges to build trust and address harassment-related issues among female students. The constable will visit her assigned college once a week, and the students can contact her anytime.

"Under the direction of the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force Shankar Jiwal and Deputy Inspector General, Tirunelveli Range P Moorthy, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan officially appointed a 'Police Akka' (female police constable) for each college to ensure the safety and well-being of female students in a ceremony held at the Tirunelveli District Police Office.

He instructed the women constables to visit the respective colleges weekly, hold discussions with students, and provide their contact details to report any issues. The SP emphasised that any complaints received from students must be kept confidential, investigated promptly, and necessary legal actions should be taken," read an official statement.

The SP further added that the 'Police Akka' would act as a bridge between students and the police, ensuring students feel comfortable reporting issues without hesitation. Within the next three days, inspectors and sub-inspectors of the respective police stations will introduce the scheme to students at their colleges, the SP said.