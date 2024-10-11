Northeast monsoon set to arrive soon: Heavy rain forecast for Chennai on October 14

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is likely to make a landing soon as the weather models are indicating a strong start with a low pressure area likely to form in south Bay of Bengal and move towards north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast. Heavy rain is expected in Chennai on Monday.

From October 12, the regional meteorological centre has forecast light to moderate rains at many places in the state with thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rain warning has been issued in the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.

Heavy to very heavy rains will start from October 13. The met office has issued an orange alert in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, and Karaikal.

Heavy rain will to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts and Pondicherry.

Weather blogger K Srikanth said the city can receive good spells of rain for a few more days if the weather system moves towards Chennai.