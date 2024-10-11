Parent-teacher meet: Three girls run away from home

COIMBATORE: Five girls studying in two different schools in the district, who went missing on Wednesday, were traced and brought home on Thursday. Two girls were traced to their friend’s residence in Coimbatore and three others were traced in Chennai.

In the first incident, three girls aged between 15 and 16 studying class 10 in a matriculation school at Press Colony near Periyanaickenpalayam did not return home after school on Wednesday. Hours later, the parents visited the school and reported the school management about their disappearance.

Immediately they alerted the Periyanaickenpalayam police who booked a missing case and held inquiries with their friends and staff. They also checked CCTV footage around the school. On Thursday morning, police received information that the girls were in Chennai.

As per police, the girls were found at Flower Bazaar area near Parry’s Corner in Chennai. They left the school in uniform and then changed their dress to avoid suspicion. Greater Chennai City police detained them based on their suspicious movements.

Based on the information given by the girls, they informed Coimbatore police. A team of police and their parents went to Chennai on Thursday to bring them back. Sources said they did not return home to avoid the parent’s teachers meeting which was scheduled on Thursday. The girls had scored low marks in the recent examination and feared it would be discussed in the meeting.

Similarly, two Class 12 girls of a government school near Vadavalli did not return home. Sources said the girls were neighbours in Vadavalli.

Around 11 pm, they were found at their friend’s residence. They skipped school and instead had gone to the friend’s house. They were sent with their parents.