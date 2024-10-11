Selathampatti lake in Salem overflows due to rain, water enters houses

SALEM: Residents living around the Selathampatti Lake were inconvenienced by flooding of streets due to rainfall. Collector R Bridha Devi inspected the area.

In the late hours of Wednesday, heavy rain lashed the Salem district with a total of 106 mm of rainfall recorded. Due to this, the areas near Selathampatti Lake in Suramangalam were flooded. Officials said 80 houses were impacted by the flooding and efforts are underway to clear the stagnant water.

S Pavithra, a resident of Sidhapuram, said, “The Selathampatti lake is located very close to five residential areas where around 1,000 people are living. For the past 15 years, rainwater has flooded the streets causing massive distress to the people. The main issue is the lack of proper drainage. We have filed numerous petitions with Chief Minister MK Stalin and the district administration, yet no efforts have been taken.”

Revenue officials from Salem said, “Sivdhapuram and its surroundings are facing water stagnation. The roads near Siddharkovil have been blocked and traffic has been rerouted to focus on relief measures. We are coordinating with various departments and taking steps to drain the water.”

Collector R Brindha Devi, who inspected the area, issued a press release stating, “Due to the intense rainfall, there has been a rapid increase in water levels at the Selathampatti lake and this has resulted in the surplus water flowing onto the roads causing inconvenience to people. We have instructed the local bodies to study the area clean blocked drainage and clear the water.”

The collector added, “Usually, the 70-acre Selathampatti lake is fed by waters from Thamarai, Thalavaipatti and Valaiyapatti lakes. The water then drains into the Manimutharu dam. Efforts to drain the water are underway.”