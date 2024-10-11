Why didn’t CM Stalin urge PM Modi to scrap NEET despite several meetings: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged the DMK with adopting double standards on the NEET issue.

Addressing media persons after calling on the family of Punitha in Bodinaickenpatti, who died by suicide allegedly because she could not secure admission in MBBS or paramedical course due to low marks in NEET, he asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin has not pressurised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap NEET, despite meeting him several times.

Pointing out that NEET was introduced by the UPA government in 2010 in which DMK was a member, Palaniswami said DMK has been repeatedly saying it would take steps to scrap NEET.

“DMK MPs could have given pressure on the government in Parliament to scrap NEET. But they did nothing,” EPS said. “In 2021, the present deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that DMK knew the secret to scrap NEET. Despite being in power for 41 months, DMK has not revealed the secret.

What steps did the DMK government take to cancel NEET. DMK leaders are experts in cheating. So many girls and boys died by suicide due to poor marks in NEET. This is condemnable. This is a drama by DMK, and the fake announcement caused the innocent life of a student. This is sad,” he said.

The former chief minister appealed to students who scored low marks in NEET not to take such extreme steps. “Instead, students can choose various courses and become successful in life,” he said.