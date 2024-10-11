Youth stabs relative girl to death in Tamil Nadu, kills himself

SIVAGANGA: A 20-year-old youth allegedly murdered a 23-year-old girl and died by suicide in Mathagupatti village near Sivaganga on Thursday.

According to police sources, the deceased persons were identified as M Monisha (20) of Madhagupatti and R Akash (23) of Piranmalai in Singampunari.

Sources said that Monisha was home alone and Akash arrived there. They got involved in a heated argument, following which he stabbed her to death inside the house, and killed himself.

Upon receving information, the Madhagupatti police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police sources said that the girl was a third year under graduate student in the Government Women’s College in Sivaganga and the youth, who was a relative, was working at a private company in Coimbatore. While reason behind the argument is unclear, one of their relatives claimed that Akash was interested in Monisha, which her family did not support.

Another relative said that they were in love, and a dispute led to the murder, and denied the family’s refusal to the marriage. He added that Akash trespassed into the house, murdered her and killed himself. Investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)