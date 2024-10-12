Chennai braces for heavy rains; TN govt says precautionary measures in place to mitigate impact

Unlike the past, Ramachandran said the state government is taking steps to stock up essentials like milk and drinking water in low-lying areas well in advance.

"Last time, when there was heavy rainfall, there was difficulty in supplying milk, water and food packets to the people in low-lying areas. Now, we are taking all those steps in advance and have instructed officials to keep the stock ready in places where heavy rainfall is predicted," he said.

Nearly 65,000 volunteers have already registered, and they would be mobilised based on requirement.

Besides the volunteers, there would be constant updates through the TN Alert mobile application and the services of National Disaster Response Force personnel would be sought during such occasions, he said.

To a query, he said, "If there is scattered rainfall across various places, we can manage the situation and take measures adequately. However, if one particular area receives 10 cm or 20 cm of rainfall, then it is a challenge for us."

According to the Met department, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the next 5-6 days.

As per the update released by the Meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around October 14.

Isolated and very heavy rainfall is predicted to be very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 14 and 16.

Heavy rainfall recorded today as of 8.30am, Karaikudi registered 15 cm, Tiruchirapalli airport 13 cm, Kuruthancode in Kanniyakumari 10 cm, Colachel 9 cm, Neyyoor 9 cm, Erode 8 cm and Varattupallam in Erode district received 7 cm.