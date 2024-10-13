Temple property scam: Karaikal deputy collector held

KARAIKAL: A deputy collector of Karaikal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case of selling temple land with forged documents. Four others were earlier arrested for allegedly illegally selling the land parcel as house plots and cheating the public of crores of rupees.

Sources say the group forged papers on the market value of the land parcel, near JIPMER Medical College, under the administration of Parvatheeswarar temple in Karaikal town and sold them to unsuspecting buyers earlier this year. “G Johnson, the deputy collector (revenue) was getting benefits as his signature and seal were used in documents, and hence he has been arrested,” a senior police official said.

Earlier this year, a realtor, P Anand Kumar (48), and a land broker, K Sivaraman (40), showed some potential plot buyers the market value papers and a forged government order dated July 2, 2024, carrying the signature of IAS Officer A Kulothungan as ‘Special Secretary (Revenue)’. The order ‘approved’ the transfer of five-acre land under Parvatheeswarar temple to the tourism department under the Smart Cities Mission.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered after deputy collector Johnson, who is a Puducherry civil services cadre officer, complained at the Karaikal Town police station on September 3 stating that his signature and seal were misused. Karaikal SSP Manish Shaurya then formed a special team to investigate the complaint.