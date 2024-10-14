Committal proceedings should end in time, says Madras HC, decries ’18 case delay

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Registrar General of the High Court to issue a circular to all judicial magistrates instructing them to responsibly handle petitions filed by accused persons seeking exemption from appearance during committal proceedings.

The circular should also remind magistrates that they ought to conclude the proceedings within the mandatory period of 90 days (or 180 days in exceptional cases). The bench issued this direction after learning that a magistrate court in Dindigul had not committed a case, in which an eyewitness of a 2016 murder case was killed, for nearly six years.

Hearing a bail petition filed by one of the accused, Saronraj alias Nagaraj, Justice B Pugalendhi observed, “The magistrates must realise that the court also has a certain responsibility and duty towards the victims. If this is the state of affairs, then no witness would have the moral courage to appear before the court for trial and depose against the accused.” He further directed the Registrar General to call for an explanation from the magistrates who dealt with the said murder case from October 2018 to March 2024.