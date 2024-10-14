Heavy downpour leaves Madurai waterlogged

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed Madurai all throughout Saturday night — an average of 60.74mm, according to the IMD — causing severe water logging at several locations across the district. The collector and mayor on Sunday inspected the affected areas and directed officials to remedy the situation at the earliest. Work is under way to drain stagnant water from low lying areas in Madurai city, corporation officials said.

According to the met department’s AWS ARG network data, the rain metry at the Madurai ISRO recorded over 100mm rainfall from 5 pm on Saturday till 3 am on Sunday, during which the area received over 150mm of rainfall in close to seven hours.

The intense downpour caused water logging in several low lying areas, especially Periyar Bus Stand and Munichalai Road near Thayir Market, among others. Furthermore, in areas lacking underground drainage (UGD) lines, sewage overflowed onto the streets.

“Being in the outskirts, these areas do not have any amenities. Following rainfall, the locale was flooded with foot-deep water, causing us hardships in commuting,” said Rajan, a resident.

District Collector M S Sangeetha, City Corporation Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Commissioner Dinesh Kumar inspected several locations, including the Periyar Bus Stand, K K Nagar and Kamarajar Nagar, affected by water logging. Corporation sources stated that work is under way to drain the stagnant water. The storm water drains and canals have also been desilted to ensure that the rainwater gets drained in the coming days, sources added.

City police, upon the instructions of Commissioner J Loganathan, engaged in patrol duty on Saturday night near the Railway Garudar Bridge in Thilagar Thidal as the water-logged underpass could prove dangerous to motorists. However, despite this, one Gopi from Kochadai drove his car into the underpass and got stuck in the water.

Police Constable Thangamuthu, along with two passersby rescued Gopi and his friend Ramesh from the car. Subsequently, the car was fished out with the help of fire and rescue services personnel. ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham appreciated the policeman and the two passersby for their timely action.