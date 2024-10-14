Palmyra seeds to be planted at water bodies in Madurai, two lakh seeds collected

MADURAI: Madurai district rural development department has planned to plant nearly Palmyra trees at water bodies within the next couple of weeks. The department has collected nearly 2 lakh palm seeds so far.

During the farmers’ grievance meeting, Collector M S Sangeetha announced that the district administration through the rural development department has planned to plant a few lakh palmyra trees around water bodies.

“This is to strengthen the bunts of water bodies and aid in recharging the ground water table. Within a couple of weeks since the announcement, farmers showed interest in providing the seeds through the agriculture and horticulture department,” she said.

Senior official from the agricultural department from Madurai said, “Many farmers should actively participate in providing palm seeds for the project. So far 78,500 seeds have been collected through the agriculture department and the horticulture department has collected about 90,000. Following maintenance work, the seeds will be planted near the water bodies and channels.”

While speaking to TNIE, honorary president of All Farmers’ Association M P Raman said that it is highly appreciable that such plans was being initiated.

“However, water bodies should also be maintained properly as many remain poorly maintained by the concerned departments. Planting palm trees would be a great initiative, as it could improve the ground water table in the respective areas and farmers need not worry about irrigation,” he added.

Environment activists urged the district administration to take action towards planting native trees like Neem along with Palmyra trees. Madurai is referred to as 'Kadambavanam' in Tamil literature, but the Kadamba trees have reduced. Hence, action towards planting them can be done along with this initiative, activists added.