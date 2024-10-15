Chennai records 6.9 cm rainfall as Manali sees highest amid heavy downpour

CHENNAI: Chennai has recorded an average rainfall of 6.9 cm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. Ennore reported the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Manali, Kolathur, T.V.K. Nagar, Ponneri, and Royapuram, each receiving 9 cm.

A report from the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) indicated that Manali New Town experienced the most rainfall, with 9.21 cm recorded since Monday. Kolathur and Perambur in the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone closely followed, each receiving 9 cm of rainfall.

In just one hour between 7:00 am and 8:00 am on Tuesday, Ayapakkam saw 3.3 cm of rain, while Mugalivakkam in the Alandur zone received 3.09 cm.