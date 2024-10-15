Garbage not cleared after festival in Tiruppur, residents irked

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Tiruppur are upset over the accumulation of garbage on the roadside after the festival. The occasional rain has added to their misery as the trash pile emits a foul smell.

Sources said that as there are a lot of knitwear sectors, a lot of banana stem and flower garlands used for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadasami celebrations on Friday and Saturday are seen piled up in the dustbins on the main roads, disrupting motorists.

T Jayaprakash, a social activist from the district, said, “Even in the main areas of the city, a lot of garbage is left un-cleared. In particular, the Thennampalayam main road was left all messy and stinky as the garbage was left uncleared because the corporation administration has not taken steps to remove it from these areas.”

N Dinesh Kumar, the Mayor, told TNIE, “About 790 to 800 tonnes of garbage is collected from the Corporation every day. However, now about 3,000 tonnes of garbage has been added due to the festival. The work of removing this garbage has been going on vigorously. 40 additional vehicles are also being deployed for this purpose as two to three tonnes of garbage is collected per vehicle.”

He added, “The garbage collected is dumped in abandoned stone quarries near the border, and due to the rain, it is difficult for vehicles to move through those quarries, leading to the delay. The accumulated garbage will be cleared by Tuesday.”