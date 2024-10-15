Heavy rains hit TN, Andhra and Karnataka; showers expected in Kerala: IMD predicts low pressure for two more days

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu, several parts of Andhra Pradesh and the southern part of Karnataka, in the wake of a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) predicted intense showers in neighbouring states of Kerala as well.
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu
Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas and the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the low pressure area is likely to turn well marked soon.
While civic authorities said there has been no water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users.
Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.
The state capital has recorded an average rainfall of 6.9 cm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a red alert to nine districts, including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that at the State level, during the past 24 hours, Sivaganga district received the highest rainfall of 13.5cm while Virudhunagar district received 7cm.
Daily life disrupted in Central, Sourthern Karnataka
A downpour that began early Tuesday has disrupted daily life in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital, Bengaluru.
Officials from the India Meteorological Department indicated that the arid regions in the northern parts of the state would likely experience similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours. "This situation will prevail for the next three to four days," an official stated.
Students and office-goers in Bengaluru, in particular, faced difficulties due to road congestion caused by the rain, with many low-lying areas becoming waterlogged. The city recorded 16 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh rains:
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.
A similar weather pattern has been forecast for Rayalaseema region of the southern state with widespread rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south interior Karnataka, issuing an orange alert for these regions.
In its daily bulletin, the weather department noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal had further moved west-northwestwards as a well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Next, it is expected to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as well as south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16 and over South Interior Karnataka on October 17.
Also, very heavy rains have been predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema from October 15 to 17; and coastal Karnataka on October 17.
Further, heavy downpours are likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 18; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17; north interior Karnataka on October 16 and 17; and Lakshadweep on October 17 and 18.