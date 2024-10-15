Heavy rains hit TN, Andhra and Karnataka; showers expected in Kerala: IMD predicts low pressure for two more days

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas and the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the low pressure area is likely to turn well marked soon.

While civic authorities said there has been no water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users.

Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.