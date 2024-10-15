Madras HC closes contempt proceedings against HR, CE joint commissioner, imposes Rs 5k cost

But despite specific directions from the court, the joint commissioner, K Chelladurai, had reportedly maintained that Alagappan was not qualified to be appointed in the said position and passed orders on September 12, violating the court's order. Though Chelladurai, during the hearing on the contempt proceedings, explained that he passed the orders under a wrong impression without understanding the legal position and that he had issued fresh proceedings on September 30, the court refused to believe his statement pointing out that he is a law graduate with sufficient experience in the HR and CE department.



"His ego was hurt when this court overruled his objections and directed him to recognise Thiru. Alagappan as the hereditary trustee. He wanted to give it back to this court by stating that even though Thiru. Alagappan is not a fit person to be recognised as a hereditary trustee, he is forced to recognise him, as this court said so," the judges said.



They further viewed it as an attempt to indirectly tell the court that officials can do anything under the sun and they will not hesitate to even malign the court by imputing motives and misunderstanding legal provisions. However, since the order has now been complied with, they closed the contempt proceedings by directing him to pay Rs 5,000 cost to the respondent within two weeks, but added that the cost should not be treated as a fine and would not have any impact on the officer's service.