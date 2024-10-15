Thinaboomi owner dies in road accident in Kanniyakumari

THOOTHUKUDI: Thinaboomi newspaper owner died in a road accident near Kovilpatti on Monday. Sources said that Thirunavukkarasu, who had worked in ‘Thinaboomi’ as the chief news editor in Madurai, had passed away at Thovalai in Kanniyakumari district on Monday morning.

His funeral was held at his house in Thovalai in the evening. After participating in the funeral, newspaper owner S Manimaran (65) from Madurai, was returning in a car.

Sources added that when the car was on the NH over bridge at Nallatinputhur, it allegedly hit the central median and collided with a mini-container vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Manimaran died on the spot and his son Satheesh (45), who drove the car, suffered head injuries and was admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolence over the death.