TNSTC operated five private buses during pooja holidays amid stiff opposition

CHENNAI: In the face of strong opposition from trade unions associated with the CPM, AIADMK and others, the Villupuram division of TNSTC has begun hiring private vehicles on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis to meet the transportation demand during festival season.

For the Ayudha Pooja holidays, the corporation hired 15 mofussil buses to manage the extra rush between Koyambedu and Tiruvannamalai, though only five were actually put into service, official sources said. The private buses on these high-demand routes will be paid Rs 45 to Rs 50 per km by TNSTC as per the GCC.

Under the arrangement, private bus operators cover the maintenance cost and provide drivers, while the corporation assigns conductors to collect fares. The ticket revenue is realised by the corporation, which compensates the operators based on the total distance travelled on specified routes and dates. The hired buses bore two stickers: “Payanam” and “On Hire for TNSTC - Villupuram Special Bus.” Passengers were charged the regular mofussil express bus fare.