Vijay appoints three coordination teams for TVK’s first conference

CHENNAI: Expecting a large turnout for TVK’s inaugural state conference scheduled for October 27 near Vikravandi, party founder and actor Vijay has appointed coordinators for all 234 Assembly constituencies. Participants have been advised to stay in contact with the coordinators for conference preparations.

Following a venue inspection, Villupuram district police requested the organisers to allocate additional space for parking.

TVK general secretary N Anand on Monday announced the constitution of three coordination teams to oversee conference preparations. In a statement, Anand listed 196 members across the technical, security and volunteer teams. These teams will also manage the private security personnel assigned to Vijay during the event. Each team has been given specific responsibility to ensure the smooth execution of the conference.

The statement said Jagadeesh Palaniswamy has been appointed as chairman of the security committee and Ramkumar Balasubramaniam as coordinator.

The committee consists of 90 members. N Niranjan will lead the volunteers committee, while T S Chandru will act as its coordinator, overseeing a team of 101 members.

The video conference committee will be headed by R Velmurugan, with R Kutty from Tiruvallur as coordinator, managing a team of five members.

