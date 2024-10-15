Water overflow from Vandiyur tank canal enters residential areas in TM Nagar, Madurai

MADURAI: As surplus water from an intake canal of Vandiyur tank entered residential areas in zone 1 of TM Nagar leaving people in 3 ft deep water, the residents urged the city corporation and departments concerned to take immediate action towards strengthening the river bund to prevent such incidents in future.
With heavy rainfall lashing Madurai for the past couple of days, the water level has gone up in several waterbodies across the district. Usually, surplus rainwater from waterbodies and Sathaiyar Dam flows through a canal and reaches the Vandiyur tank. However, due to the rise in flow, the water overflowed and entered the inhabited regions of TM Nagar.
Though the officials concerned took necessary measures, several roads in ward 9 continue to remain inundated with at least 1 foot deep water. It may be noted that officials from the corporation and the water resources department (WRD) inspected the region and carried out measures to drain off the water.
"Whenever Madurai receives copious rainfall, water inflow in the canal goes up leaving us to face hardships due to the waterlogging. Primarily, the inundated road prevents us from going out. Secondly, as the whole premises face water logging, often poisonous insects and reptiles enter our houses. The authorities should take steps to build a concrete wall on both sides of the canal to prevent such overflow," said Karuppaiah, a resident of TM Nagar.
Speaking to TNIE, TM Nagar ward 9 councillor Dhanaraj said that the corporation, along with WRD officials, have been taking remedial measures, and the stagnated water level dropped to 1.5 ft within a day. He added that proposals were being submitted with WRD seeking permanent solutions for the issues.
Official sources said that actions are being taken towards clearing the drainage canals, in order to allow the water to drain off from the area. Other measures to strengthen the canal bunt are being taken by the departments.
Meanwhile, in the wake of rain-related woes, city corporation deputy mayor Nagarajan inspected the premises of the general hospital, where waterlogging incidents were reported recently. The officials also interacted with the people in the premises and directed the GH officials to ensure rain preparedness in the facility.