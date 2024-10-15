Water overflow from Vandiyur tank canal enters residential areas in TM Nagar, Madurai

MADURAI: As surplus water from an intake canal of Vandiyur tank entered residential areas in zone 1 of TM Nagar leaving people in 3 ft deep water, the residents urged the city corporation and departments concerned to take immediate action towards strengthening the river bund to prevent such incidents in future.

With heavy rainfall lashing Madurai for the past couple of days, the water level has gone up in several waterbodies across the district. Usually, surplus rainwater from waterbodies and Sathaiyar Dam flows through a canal and reaches the Vandiyur tank. However, due to the rise in flow, the water overflowed and entered the inhabited regions of TM Nagar.

Though the officials concerned took necessary measures, several roads in ward 9 continue to remain inundated with at least 1 foot deep water. It may be noted that officials from the corporation and the water resources department (WRD) inspected the region and carried out measures to drain off the water.