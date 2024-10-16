'Anbadum Mundril initiative plays crucial role in resolving issues among students'

TIRUNELVELI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu inaugurated the 125th student leadership development programme under the 'Anbadum Mundril' initiative introduced to raise awareness among students on caste and religious discrimination, in the presence of the district Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan here on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, Appavu said that the 'Anbadum Mundril' initiative was encouraging students to act with unity and a sense of love.

"This initiative has played a crucial role in identifying and resolving issues among students. It is helping eradicate caste and religious discrimination, raising awareness about child marriages, preventing school dropouts and educating them about the harmful effects of alcohol. I express my gratitude to the district administration for their efforts in making this programme a success," he added.

Collector Karthikeyan said that the initiative was launched in 2023 by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in 45 schools. "This year, it has been expanded to 380 schools, including government and aided schools. This initiative is implemented with the support of various departments including the police, revenue, child protection, social welfare, local bodies and transport departments," he added.

"As part of the programme, teachers and students are divided into four groups -- Thamirabarani, Servalaru, Manimutharu, and Nambiyaru. Presidents and deputies are appointed for each group, involving teachers, parents, and students in school development activities. The aim is to nurture multi-faceted talents of students and make their skills shine.

In addition, student leaders are given responsibilities in various committees such as the Green Club, Higher Education Guidance Club, Anti-Drug Club, and Road Safety Club, functioning under the guidance of school headmasters and teachers.

These student-led committees work towards achieving educational and social development within schools. The 'Anbadum Mundril' initiative is implemented in collaboration with Vidhya Vidhai foundation and Duke University, California," said Karthikeyan.

Earlier, students who had benefited from the programme shared their experiences. Twenty-five students who contributed exceptional work to the Oonjal and Thenchittu magazines were awarded certificates and `1,000 book coupons for the 2025 book fair. Additionally, palm seed saplings were distributed to participating students by Appavu and Karthikeyan.