Madras HC removes critical remarks made against advocate P Wilson; Probe into video leak on

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday removed the critical comments it had made on September 26 against senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson.

It may be noted that a division bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri had directed the registry last month to place a batch of cases pertaining to TNPSC recruitment before the chief justice for suitable orders, after Wilson, who was appearing for TNPSC, sought recusal of one of the justices (Victoria Gowri) for admitting the writ petition and issuing direction. However, the bench termed the move as demeaning and highly disrespectful.

Subsequently, TNPSC secretary filed an additional memo stating that Wilson had only intended to place correct and true facts before the court and at no point of time a recusal was asked for. Upon realising the displeasure of the bench, the senior advocate further clarified that there was no intention to cause displeasure or seek recusal.

While hearing the appeals preferred by TNPSC on Tuesday, the court said it heard the submissions made by Senior Advocate and Bar Council of India Vice-Chairman S Prabakaran. A detailed memo has been filed by the appellant saying that it was not their intention nor that of the counsel on record, or the senior counsel, to ask for a recusal of one of the justices. The submissions are accepted and the order dated September 26 is recalled in part. The observations made by this court against the senior counsel are deleted. The Registry is directed to place the matter before the other Division Bench as per the order of the Chief Justice, the bench said.

Further, the court added that a probe has already been initiated by the cyber crime police to identify the source of the leaked video clip of the court's proceedings, and it will be known in a few days' time. "We have sought the cyber crime police to stop the illegal broadcasting of the videos of court proceedings," the court said.