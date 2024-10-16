Parents withdraw students from Dindigul school after teachers force wards to clean classrooms

DINDIGUL: Expressing outrage against the teachers of a Government Middle School at Kothamangalam in Palani for allegedly forcing the students to sweep and clean classrooms, the parents withdrew their wards from the institution on Tuesday.



According to reliable sources, a total of 100 students study in the government school, located in the suburbs of Palani Town in Dindigul district, and there are six teachers employed in the institution. All the students of the school have been withdrawn following the incident, sources said.



Speaking to TNIE, Brinda (name changed), a parent, alleged that the teachers of the school behave in a lacklustre manner towards the students. "For the past few days, water has been entering the classrooms due to heavy rain. However, instead of appointing workers or seeking help from the locals, the teachers forced girl students to sweep the floors, and boys to clear off the shrubs and unwanted plants growing in the campus," she said.



On Tuesday, the parent said, the children found broken liquor bottles and tiles inside the classrooms. "They were forced to clean the bottles too. How can children be made to do these works? The incident came to light after some of the children informed their parents about the happenings. Following which, many of them withdrew their wards from the school," she added.



When contacted, Kothaimangalam panchayat president K Selvakumar told TNIE that most of the students of the school are from SC community, and said, "Apart from these issues, anti-social elements often use an old building of the school, located inside the campus, for for drinking and ganja smoking purposes. They even enter the classrooms by jumping off the compound walls. After I lodged a complaint, a few of them were arrested."



He further alleged that some people also enter the facility and use it as a bar. "They also break bottles inside classrooms, and later on, the students are made to clean the mess. We regret the fact that such things are happening inside the school," he added.



Meanwhile, an official from the education department (Dindigul) said that complaints have been lodged with them in connection with the issue. "We will send an official from the Block Education Office (BEO) to inspect and investigate the matter. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken," the official said.

