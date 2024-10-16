Widespread rain lashes across Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI: Widespread rain lashed across Thoothukudi district, registering an average of 17 mm rain. Thoothukudi corporation officials have been clearing the water stagnation in several areas.

According to available data, Vilathikulam received 44 mm rainfall, Ettayapuram 39 mm, Kovilpatti 36 mm, Ottapidaram 35 mm, and Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur town received 19 mm each. An average of 17.29 mm was received across the district.

Sources said that the old corporation office, Tamilsalai road, Railway station road, Kasukadai bazaar, First gate, and Beach road in the Thoothukudi corporation areas suffered due to water stagnation. The civic body deployed tankers to clear the water. The water also drained at various places through the newly constructed drain canals.

Following continuous rainfall in Kovilpatti, the railway underpass on the Ilayarasanendal road was inundated, and vehicles had to diverted. Farmers, who have cultivated maize, corn, chilly, onion, coriander, black gram, green gram, and groundnut, heaved a sigh of relief, sources added.

Meanwhile, fisheries officials instructed fishermen to stay ashore on Wednesday, following the heavy rain forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).