WRD department to carry out works in major canals in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: While the Water Resources Department (WRD) has floated tenders to carry out maintenance works in the Sankarathevan channel and few other waterbodies in Ramanathapuram, farmers alleged that initiating the works during the onset of monsoon will not benefit them this year.

According official sources from the WRD, a tender has been floated by the WRD Vaippar Basin for the rehabilitation of Sankaratheven Channel in Sayalkudi village at a total cost of Rs 91.96 lakh, and works are to commence soon after the completion of tender process. It may be noted that the Sankarathevan channel, which irrigates over hundreds of acres agricultural land in the Kadaladi and Kamudhi blocks, has been remaining poorly maintained for years.

Under the Vaippar basin, the Sankarathevan channel plays a major role in irrigating hundreds of tanks in over 400 villages in Kamuthi, Kadaladi and other blocks in Ramanathapuram. Despite being a prominent channel, as its flow is purely based on surplus rainwater in the catchment areas, the canals were left without maintenance for several years. Further, the flow has been adversely affected in recent years after Seemai Karuvelam trees began to flourish on the canal beds, sources said.

As per reports, in 2023, youngsters of the locality took up an initiative to clear off the Seemai Karuvelam trees in the canal, and it helped in bringing water to the block during rainy season. Further, the locals have been urging the WRD to carry out proper maintenance works to allow better flow of water through the canal during rainy seasons, so that the surplus water can be stored for agricultural purposes. Notably, the works, when carried out, can address the breach issues in Sayalkudi stretch as well.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a few other projects have also been initiated by the WRD for Ramanathapuram, including the construction of an anicut across Girudhumal River in Kilsembur village of Virudhunagar district to feed T Punavasal tank in T Punavasal village of Ramanathapuram at a cost of Rs 9.06 crore. Also, the construction of a dividing dam across Abiramam supply channel to feed Achankulam tank in Achankulam village of Ramanathapuram at a cost of Rs 2.12 crore is also under consideration.

Speaking to TNIE, MSK Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader from Kadaladi, stated that the WRD could have started the works ahead of the monsoon. "Starting the works during monsoon will not provide any benefits to the farmers. Also, action could be taken for carrying out works in the Narayana Cauvery canals as well, as thousands of farmers of the rain-fed areas like Kamudhi and Kadaladi rely on these canals," he added.