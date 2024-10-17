20-year-old electrocuted after rain snaps cable outside garland shop in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man died by electrocution as he accidentally came in contact with an electric cable outside a garland shop at Kancheepuram on Tuesday. Siva Kanchi police said the deceased man, Dilip Kumar of Pallavarmedu, worked at a garland shop in Pookadai Chatram in Kancheepuram.

Kumar reached the shop for work on Tuesday morning, and sometime later, he went to a nearby lane to answer nature’s call. “However, as Kumar turned into the lane, he came in contact with a cable that had snapped due to the heavy rain the previous night. He collapsed to the ground and passersby rushed him to a government hospital where he was declared dead,” a police source said.

After sending the body for postmortem, the police registered a case and commenced an inquiry. “Following an inquiry conducted by the district tahsildar into the incident, the state government on Wednesday handed over a solatium of `4 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Fund, to Dilip’s family,” the source added.