Drifting depression spares red-alert Tamil Nadu, pounds Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Though a red alert was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and other neighbouring districts on Wednesday, change in the direction of the depression led to a significant drop in rainfall in most places since Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) withdrew the red alert issued to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

The drop in rainfall was due to the depression drifting northwest instead of the predicted west-northwest direction, a few weather bloggers said. The change in the direction of the weather system resulted in north Tamil Nadu receiving sparse rainfall and south Andhra Pradesh being pounded by showers, they said.

“But the possibility of very heavy rainfall for north Tamil Nadu cannot be ruled out until the depression makes the expected landfall early on Thursday,” independent weather blogger K Srikanth said.

“Due to a shift of 50-75km in the depression’s path, the cloud convergence shifted towards southern Andhra Pradesh. The depression’s circulation is currently unstructured, with the lower levels over the sea and the upper levels over land, causing a westward tilt. This has led to interior regions like Rayalaseema receiving rainfall,” he said.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday, S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said that moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state for the next three days.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places of Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Ranipet, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, as per the RMC forecast.