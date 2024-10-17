Drifting depression spares red-alert Tamil Nadu, pounds Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Though a red alert was issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and other neighbouring districts on Wednesday, change in the direction of the depression led to a significant drop in rainfall in most places since Wednesday morning.
Later in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) withdrew the red alert issued to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.
The drop in rainfall was due to the depression drifting northwest instead of the predicted west-northwest direction, a few weather bloggers said. The change in the direction of the weather system resulted in north Tamil Nadu receiving sparse rainfall and south Andhra Pradesh being pounded by showers, they said.
“But the possibility of very heavy rainfall for north Tamil Nadu cannot be ruled out until the depression makes the expected landfall early on Thursday,” independent weather blogger K Srikanth said.
“Due to a shift of 50-75km in the depression’s path, the cloud convergence shifted towards southern Andhra Pradesh. The depression’s circulation is currently unstructured, with the lower levels over the sea and the upper levels over land, causing a westward tilt. This has led to interior regions like Rayalaseema receiving rainfall,” he said.
Briefing reporters on Wednesday, S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said that moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state for the next three days.
On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places of Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.
On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Ranipet, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, as per the RMC forecast.
TN received 94% more rainfall than usual in Oct
When asked why Chennai didn’t receive rainfall on Wednesday despite a red alert, Balachandran said that the red alert is not given solely based on the quantum of rainfall.
“A red alert doesn’t necessarily mean places across Chennai will receive over 20cm of rain. Other factors such as the number of days it has been raining, wind patterns, and the concentration of the weather system are also considered.
Additionally, forecasts are for a 24-hour period,” he said. He also added that there is a need to be alert as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is still active and moving towards the coast. “It has not weakened yet. Once it nears the coast, rainfall could increase,” he added.
The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15kmph and is currently located 280 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is expected to continue in this direction and cross the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, during the early morning hours of October 17, said RMC on Wednesday.
Since October 1, the state has received 138mm of rainfall which is 94% higher than the usual 71mm. A total of 48 locations across the state received very heavy rainfall, while 21 places saw heavy rainfall. Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall with 30cm.