Flood risk: Nagapattinam farmers demand clearing of clogged drains

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the district have urged authorities to clear clogged drainage channels to prevent inundation of agricultural fields during the monsoon season. The district has 55,000 hectares of samba and thaladi crops under cultivation this year, with another 10,000 hectares expected soon.

Paddy fields are irrigated through a network of channels, and excess water is supposed to drain via drainage channels into river distributaries that flow to the sea. However, clogged channels prevent this process, leaving fields waterlogged.

For instance, on Tuesday, heavy rains briefly flooded a few thousand hectares, but the water receded as the downpour subsided on Wednesday. "Farmers suffer repeated losses every year due to inundation. We demand that the authorities clear the clogs and widen the river mouths before the rains intensify," said S Srithar, a farmer representative from Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam.

A group of villages - Karunganni, Chozhavidyapuram, Madapuram, Melavazhakarai, Meenamamallur and Magizhi - which lie along the East Coast Road, are particularly vulnerable, as they sit on low-lying plains and are quickly flooded by runoff from upstream villages.

When contacted, a water resources department official said, "We are removing hyacinths from running waters in river distributaries and major irrigation channels, but widening work can only be done in summer when the channels are dry."