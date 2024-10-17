‘Savukku’ Shankar seeks modification of bail conditions

MADURAI: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC seeking modification of bail conditions in two FIRs pending against him before the Palanichettipatti police in Theni and the Cyber Crime Police in Tiruchy. While the Theni case pertains to ganja possession, the case in Tiruchy is for Shankar’s alleged comment derogating women police officials on social media.

Shankar claimed that he has several cases pending against him across Tamil Nadu and in most of the cases, while obtaining bail, he was directed to appear before the police concerned daily morning. Saying that it is physically impossible for him to report at the police stations in different districts simultaneously, he requested the court to modify the bail conditions. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the cases to Monday.

Stations in Theni, Tiruchy

Saying that it is physically impossible for him to report at the police stations in different districts simultaneously, he requested the court to modify the bail conditions