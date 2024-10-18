AI revolutionary tool, has to be used responsibly: MSSRF chief

CHIDAMBARAM: AI has the potential to revolutionise various fields, but it must be used responsibly, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation. By leveraging AI, one can develop solutions to global challenges. However, it should enhance human capabilities, not replace them, she said speaking at the 86th convocation of Annamalai University on Thursday.

Governor and university chancellor RN Ravi and Pro-Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhian were present. Former AIADMK minister SM Velusamy received his doctorate in physical education.

Congratulating the graduates, Dr Soumya said, “Annamalai University, established in 1929, has a rich history of providing quality education and shaping future leaders. As graduates of Annamalai University, you carry the responsibility of upholding its reputation.”

“As you move forward, stay curious and continue learning. By embracing science, trust, inclusion, and responsible AI, you can help create a better, more sustainable world,” she said.

Earlier, university vice-chancellor R Kathiresan presented the annual report, stating that Annamalai University ranks 31st among state universities, 27th in agriculture faculty, and 10th among government universities. The engineering faculty ranked 29th nationally.

A total of 697 doctorate degrees and 91 gold medals were awarded at the convocation.