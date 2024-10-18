Edappadi politicising govt’s handling of rains, but people are happy: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, was trying to politicise the government’s handling of heavy rains instead of looking at the extent of work that has been done. Answering questions of reporters after inspecting rain-hit areas in his Kolathur Assembly constituency, Stalin said, “People are happy about the government’s works.

Those who can’t digest the accolades from people criticise the government. We don’t bother about that, since our aim is to serve people. The government is ready to face rain of any intensity.”

Responding to another question, the chief minister said water has almost receded from all areas and if information on places with water stagnation is brought to the notice of the government, they will be addressed.

Stalin inspected clearing of rainwater at Veenus Nagar, broadening of drain water surplus canal, renovation works in Retteri, and medical camp in Balaji Nagar. He distributed welfare assistance to differently-abled children at a wedding hall on Karthikeyan Road.

Similarly, Stalin also distributed welfare assistance to cleanliness workers on Jambulingam Main Road and had lunch with them. The chief minister also distributed rice bags, raincoats, blankets, milk powder, tur dal, chilli powder, cooking oil, and lungi to people.