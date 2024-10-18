Himalayan Grey Wagtail spotted in Valparai

COIMBATORE: Unlike previous years, the presence of Grey Wagtail (Motacilla cinerea), a migratory bird from the Himalayas, is largely been spotted in the surroundings of Valparai.

Sources said that nowadays, one could hear chirping of the Wagtail on roofs of the estate labourers’ residential quarters and on school grounds at Cincona as well as the Valparai bus stand. However, there are no studies done to identify the number of birds.

K Selva Ganesh, an English teacher at Sugunapuram High School and a bird enthusiast, who has been observing the birds since 2015, said, “Due to an abundance of food and undisturbed environment, birds are coming in large numbers. One can see them at most places in the city. However, with help from the forest department, bird researchers in Valparai celebrate their arrival every year.

“From next year, we are planning to conduct an awareness programme about the arrival of these migratory birds similar to wildlife week for students, teachers and tourists for about a week. We are also planning competitions for school students and talks for college students,” he added.

He further said, “We already have many bird lovers pursuing their degrees. Whenever college students notice the birds, they subsequently post the bird’s photo and the places of its visit in the Whatsapp group and Instagram page created for the purpose. We are also planning to talk to locals about other birds, which visit Valparai as well.”

A forest official said, “Before taking steps for conservation, we need to create awareness about maintaining the current environment here. We should not disturb the birds, but instead coexist with them.”

Officials and staff of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), along with students and teachers, have welcomed the bird by distributing sweets. G Sivanraj, headmaster of a government boys higher secondary school, Valparai, “Our drawing teacher Durairaj also drew a picture of the Grey Wagtail along with an awareness message on the blackboard as part of the bird’s arrival.”