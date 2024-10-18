Leopard enters village near Sirumugai forest and kills goat, residents terrified

COIMBATORE: A leopard entered Lingapuram village located which is located close to the Sirumugai reserve forest and killed a goat on Wednesday night.

Sources said around 8 pm, the leopard the shed of a farmer D Udayakumar, and took away a goat that weighed 12 kg as the stunned farmer and his wife watched. Udhayakumar immediately informed Sirumugai forest range officials. The residents were gripped by fear as such incidents are rare, even though the village is close to the forest.

“I was shocked after seeing the leopard at close distance. It was very big and ran away after jumping the compound wall. This is the first time in three decades that a leopard entered the area. The goat was pregnant,” said Udayamakumar, who owns three goats and five cows.

Sirumugai forest range officer K Manoj visited the spot and promised the people that additional staff would be posted in the village at night. “The residents requested us to capture and relocate the animal. We have yet to decide on it since the situation is normal,” Manoj said.

In another incident, a 60 year old man was injured in a wild boar attack at Lingapuram on Wednesday night. The wild boar, which was chased by a group of stray dogs, entered the residential area and knocked down Krishnasamy, who was sitting in front of his house.

In the impact, he suffered a bleeding injury on the forehead. Relatives and locals took him to Mettupalayam government hospital, where he given first aid.