Madras HC: No ban on docs registered with Siddha panel to practise allopathy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that Siddha doctors, registered with the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Council, are not prohibited from practising modern scientific system of medicine as per a 2010 G.O. of the state government.

The ruling was given by Justice G Jayachandran recently on a petition filed by S Sindhu, a Siddha practitioner, seeking to quash a case registered against her under section 18 (c) punishable under section 27 (b) (ii) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 by the Drug Control department for stocking allopathic medicines without a valid licence at her clinic in Chennai in 2017.

“The petitioner is a holder of Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) degree issued by Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai. She has also duly registered her name under Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Council.

The G.O Ms.No.248 dated September 8, 2010 issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, permits registered members of the TN Siddha Medical Council to practice modern scientific system of medicine for the purpose of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Therefore, adopting modern scientific system of medicine by the petitioner is not prohibited,” the judge stated in the recent order.

However, the judge held that drugs cannot be stored for sale or distribution because such activity should be done only with a licence under section 18 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The judge dismissed the petition stating the case against her was registered for stocking and selling drugs without licence and not for using modern scientific system of medicine.

He directed the 10th metropolitan magistrate court to dispose of the case as expeditiously as possible.