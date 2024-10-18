MK centre on ECR only to benefit DMK men: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the DMK government for its decision to establish the Kalaignar International Convention Centre in Muttukadu. He urged the government to set it up at the Chennai Trade Centre (CTC) in Nandambakkam where, according to him, 16 acres of land are lying vacant.

Answering queries from reporters at the AIADMK headquarters after celebrating the 53rd foundation day of the party, Palaniswami alleged, “The government has decided to have this centre in Muttukadu with a view to increasing the value of huge tracts of land along East Coast Road bought by those who are closely associated with the DMK”.

He said there is sufficient space in CTC itself, which is accessible to people in Chennai. “What is the use of establishing this convention centre 40km away from the city,” Panaiswami asked.

“The government should not waste public money to the tune of Rs 587 crore by setting up this centre in Muttukadu,” he added.

Palaniswami said on October 14 and 15, Chennai city was struggling to manage even the minimum rainfall and there was water stagnation in several areas. “However, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers have claimed that there was no water stagnation.

In 2022 and 2023, the CM and other ministers said the city could withstand even 20 cm of rainfall. During the AIADMK regime, around 1,240 km of rainwater drain canals were laid. But the DMK government could not complete the rest of the work even after 40 months of rule,” Palaniswami alleged.