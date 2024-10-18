MK centre on ECR only to benefit DMK men: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the DMK government for its decision to establish the Kalaignar International Convention Centre in Muttukadu. He urged the government to set it up at the Chennai Trade Centre (CTC) in Nandambakkam where, according to him, 16 acres of land are lying vacant.
Answering queries from reporters at the AIADMK headquarters after celebrating the 53rd foundation day of the party, Palaniswami alleged, “The government has decided to have this centre in Muttukadu with a view to increasing the value of huge tracts of land along East Coast Road bought by those who are closely associated with the DMK”.
He said there is sufficient space in CTC itself, which is accessible to people in Chennai. “What is the use of establishing this convention centre 40km away from the city,” Panaiswami asked.
“The government should not waste public money to the tune of Rs 587 crore by setting up this centre in Muttukadu,” he added.
Palaniswami said on October 14 and 15, Chennai city was struggling to manage even the minimum rainfall and there was water stagnation in several areas. “However, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers have claimed that there was no water stagnation.
In 2022 and 2023, the CM and other ministers said the city could withstand even 20 cm of rainfall. During the AIADMK regime, around 1,240 km of rainwater drain canals were laid. But the DMK government could not complete the rest of the work even after 40 months of rule,” Palaniswami alleged.
“Why is the government hesitant to release the Thiruppugazh Committee report and the action taken on the basis of the report,” Palaniswami asked.
He described as “immature” the reply of Udhayanidhi that the non-stagnation of rainwater anywhere in Chennai itself constituted a white paper on flood prevention works sought by the AIADMK.
“We demand a white paper so that people learn the truth. Dodging the demand is not the duty of the government,” Palaniswami said.
When asked about an announcement on the unification of AIADMK factions, Palaniswami said, “The party with us is the legitimate AIADMK. The party did not split. Certain persons were expelled from the party for anti-party activities.” The decision made to expel them will not be reconsidered, he added. Palaniswami further said the speculation that a six-member team has proposed unification of the AIADMK is a blatant lie.
AIADMK foundation day CELEBRATED
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expelled leader O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala celebrated the 53rd foundation day of the party at different locations in Chennai. At the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami garlanded the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran and former general secretary J Jayalalithaa and hoisted the party flag.
Later, he distributed sweets to party cadre. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs, headquarters office-bearers and functionaries were present. Panneerselvam, accompanied by his supporters, garlanded the statue of MGR near Spencers Mall and distributed sweets to his followers. Sasikala paid floral tributes to the photos of MGR and Jayalalithaa at her residence in Poes Garden. She also visited rain-hit areas in various parts of the city and distributed welfare assistance to the needy.