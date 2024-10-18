Sea Kayak championship off to a start in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The second National Sea Kayak and Stand-Up Paddling Championship 2024 was flagged off at the Muthunagar beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the event in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan and other officials.

The three-day national event was being organised by Tamil Nadu Canoeing and Kayaking Association, Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Sources said that sportsmen from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttarkand, Madhya Pradesh participated. Over 175 people from across 22 states in the country are participating in various categories--sub-junior, junior and senior levels. The sea kayaking and stand-up paddling are conducted under the categories of 200 m and 400 m sprint, for men and women separately. The 1,000 m for women and 5,000 m for men events will also be conducted.

Tamil Nadu Canoeing and Kayaking Association secretary R Meiyappan said that the Tamil Nadu government has been encouraging water sports in various ways to ensure representation in the Olympic games.

"In a bid to promote the game, the state government has launched the Tamil Nadu Physical and Sports University, an academy for canoeing sports, and sanctioned `1 crore for equipment," said Meiyappan, who is also the Chair of Sea Kayak (INDIA).

"There are 16 waters sports events in the Olympic games. However, no players from Tamil Nadu have represented in it," Meiyappan said.

TACK in association with the state government has been improving the facilities of sea water sports to make representations in the Olympics in 2028," Meiyappan said.

There are plans to organise an international event at the Thoothukudi beach under the guidance of MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, he said.