TN CM Stalin demands recall of Governor Ravi over omission of 'Dravidian' from Tamil anthem

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday demanded the immediate recall of Governor RN Ravi after the phrase "Dravida nal Thirunadu" was allegedly omitted from the Tamil anthem during an event attended by the Governor on Friday.

"Governor, are you an Aryan? Removing the word Dravidian and chanting Tamil Thai greetings is against the law of Tamil Nadu! A person who does not act according to the law and acts according to his will is not fit to hold that office. In the guise of celebrating India, the governor is insulting the unity of the country and the people of different races living in this land," said Stalin in a post on X.

"Will the governor who suffers from Dravidian allergy ask them to leave out Dravidian in the national anthem? The Union Government should immediately recall the Governor who is deliberately insulting Tamil Nadu and the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Stalin also strongly condemned the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function in which Governor Ravi presided as chief guest.

Stalin, registering his protest, said in a multilingual nation, celebrating Hindi month in non-Hindi-speaking states, "is seen as an attempt to belittle" other languages.

"I strongly condemn the celebration of Hindi Month valedictory function along with the golden jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan. Hon'ble @PMOIndia, The Constitution of India does not grant national language status to any language," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Furthermore, he said: "Therefore, I suggest that holding such Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states could be avoided, and instead, the celebration of the local language month in the respective states should be encouraged."

DMK students' wing members protested in front of the DD Tamil office where the governor attended the valedictory this evening.

The wing's president R Rajiv Gandhi said the BJP-led government was consistently involved in attempts to impose Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states.

"This is condemnable. The DMK and a majority of political parties in the state are opposing the move to thrust Hindi on Tamil Nadu. But, the Centre is only adding fuel to the fire," Gandhi told reporters later.