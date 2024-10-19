Jeyaraj-Beniks case: SI moves Madras HC to cross-examine witnesses

MADURAI: Former Sathankulam sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks custodial death case, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against a rejection order passed by a lower court on his plea to recall two witnesses - a judicial magistrate and a doctor - for cross-examination in the case.

Justice G Ilangovan adjourned the case to Saturday for the production of the deposition copy of the witnesses. The aforementioned judicial magistrate had recorded the statement of one of the key eye witnesses, while the doctor had performed autopsy on the victims.

Ganesh claimed that during the earlier cross-examination of the above witnesses, his counsel was sick and therefore, he was unable to cross-examine them. However, the trial judge observed that Ganesh ought to have made alternative arrangements.

Pointing out that the high court has directed the trial court to complete the trial within the stipulated time, he dismissed the petition. Seeking to set aside the said order, Ganesh filed the present petition.