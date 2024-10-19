Mob lynches 'history-sheeter' in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

RANIPET: A twenty-year-old man was lynched by a mob when he attempted to rob a house in Thakkolam near Arakkonam in the early hours of Saturday.

Ranipet district police said that the youth, identified as M Madhesh, was a history-sheeter.

According to the police, Madhesh sneaked into the house of one Thachayani, 29, around 2.30 am on Saturday with the intention of committing robbery. Upon hearing the noise, Thachayani alerted her relatives Viruthachalam and Udhayakumar.

The trio managed to nab Madhesh. They tied him up outside the house, police sources said. Hearing the commotion, the neighbours gathered at the scene and all of them together started beating him up.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by Arakkonam Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesh reached the spot and rescued Madhesh. He was taken to the Arakkonam Government Hospital around 6.30 am. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Hospital sources told TNIE that he had sustained severe injuries to his chest and the back of his head.

His body was later taken to Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The police have detained Thachayani, Udhayakumar, and Viruthachalam. Further investigations are under way.