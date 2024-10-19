Rail users welcome 60-day booking period

CHENNAI: The railways' decision to reduce the reservation period (ARP) from 120 days to 60 has received huge support from passengers. However, a section of passengers demanded that travellers who book 60 days ahead but still end up on the waiting list should be given priority in special train berth allocations.

They also demanded effective implementation of the VIKALP scheme which will provide alternative accommodation for waitlisted passengers.

Southern Railway officials noted that under the VIKALP scheme, passengers might not get same-day tickets. Still, efforts are being made to operate MEMU express trains on congested routes for Deepavali.

On Thursday, the Indian Railways attributed its decision to serve the genuine travellers stating that 21 per cent of tickets booked between 61 to 120-day periods were getting cancelled, and 5 per cent of passengers did not cancel their tickets before starting their journey.

Official data shows despite waitlists exceeding 200-300 two to three months in advance, the railway is unable to accommodate passengers during festival season, say rail users.

A spokesperson for Southern Railway explained available resources (rolling stock and crew) are being used to run special trains to high-demand destinations.

“However, shifting waitlisted passengers to reserved coaches on these trains has not been implemented yet. The request for this will be forwarded to the authorities.”

He added that the cut in ARP will also help the railways plan well for carrying out safety-related maintenance.