Tamil Nadu cop gives disabled woman roof over head

TIRUPPUR: A police head constable appointed to maintain public welfare under the Dedicated Beat System (DBS) in Tiruppur city has built a shelter at his own expense for a destitute disabled woman who has lived on the roadside for more than three years and has only an umbrella for protection.

R Prakash, head constable attached to Central Police Station, has been assigned patrol duty at Kodikambam in KVR Nagar. Prakash told TNIE, “Our police commissioner introduced the beat system, making people feel that police are their friends. We meet people through patrolling.”

He added “Last week, I was patrolling in KRR Thottam area in KVR Nagar. At the time it was raining slightly. I saw a disabled woman under a Neem tree and questioned her. Her name is G Amutha, (48). She was helpless, unable to walk and homeless. I came to know that she had been living under that tree for three years and had only an umbrella as shelter. I also realized that she was having trouble getting food.”

Despite her physical disability, the woman does small jobs. “She is doing the job of turning knitwear waste fabric into yarn, a type of industry in Tiruppur. She gets a small salary for that. Someone with a compassionate heart gives the job to her,” Prakash said.