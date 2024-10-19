Two women drown at TN's Periyasamypuram beach

THOOTHUKUDI: Two women, including a college student, drowned after being washed away by a giant wave while taking bath at Periyasamypuram beach near Vembar on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ilakiya (21) and Kanniammal (50), natives of Madurai. Three others, who were also caught in the wave, have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.



According to sources, a group of people hailing from Madurai had gone to the beach on Friday after attending a Pathirakaliamman temple festival in their native village of Periyasamypuram near Vembar. Of them, Ilakiya and Kanniammal, along with three others of their family - Anitha (29), Suvedha (22) and Murugalakshmi (39) - were allegedly caught under a giant wave that had hit the shore.



Subsequently, onlookers rescued the victims and rushed them to Vembar Primary Health Centre (PHC), where Ilakiya and Kanniammal were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Their bodies were sent to Vilathikulam government hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the other three victims are undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, sources added.

The Vembar marine police have registered a case and further investigation is on.