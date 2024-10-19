Volunteers start drone survey of Kausika River

COIMBATORE: Members of environmental organisations and an NGO on Thursday started a drone survey of the Kausika River as pasrt of their efforts to identify encroachments and remove them.

The survey commenced at Kondayampalayam in Vaiyampalayam panchayat, where farmer leader Narayanaswamy Naidu's memorial is situated. Environmentalists from Kausika Neerkarangal along with the Coimbatore Rotary District 3201 participated in the survey.

Speaking to TNIE, PK Selvaraj, founder of Kausika Neer Karangal, said, "Due to expanding urban area, the northern parts of Coimbatore is in need of water. To retrieve the Kausika River, which originates at Kudimalai near Narasimhanaickenpalayam and joins into River Noyyal near Sultanpettai with 52 km of length, as a water source, we have been working here for over a decade. The river is a major tributary of the Noyyal River. Due to low rainfall and encroachment, the Kausika River has remained dry for 50 years."

He added, "To rehabilitate the river, members of the rotary club joined us to conduct a digital survey to measure the river's width along the stretch. We have decided to conduct the survey in eight phases. In Phase-I, the survey will be carried out between Vaiyampalayam to Kovilpalayam."

He further said that the survey requires a minimum of Rs 8 lakh and a report will be prepared after a survey and submitted before a government authority to remove encroachments.