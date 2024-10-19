Woman dies by suicide over family dispute in Salem in TN

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old woman died by suicide, allegedly after killing her two children, at Konadalampatti in Salem. Police said she may have taken the extreme step over a dispute between the couple.

The deceased persons were identified as G Sangeetha (32), wife of K Govindharajan, a police constable attached to the Salem City police, their son Rohith (8) and daughter Dharshika Shree (4).

Govindharajan is the head constable at the Salem government headquarters hospital police station near Kondalampatti and the family was residing on the third floor of the police quarters apartment here.

Police added that the couple had been in dispute over family issues, for the past few months, often leading to heated arguments in front of their children.

On Thursday morning, they had an argument before Govindharajan left for work. When he returned home around 11 pm that night, he found the front door ajar. Upon entering, he found his two children and wife dead.

Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Police sources confirmed that the woman had died by suicide, allegedly after killing her children. Kondalampatti police sent the bodies to the government hospital for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)