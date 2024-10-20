CCMC comes under scrutiny as roads, houses in Kovai flood again

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) lack of preparedness came under scrutiny after heavy rain led to widespread flooding across the city a few days ago. Several roads and houses were inundated, leaving residents stranded and frustrated.

G Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Singanallur, said, “We have informed the corporation about the drainage issues in our locality, but nothing was done in advance. When it rained heavily, water entered our houses and we had to move out temporarily.”

Following complaints from residents, the corporation has now initiated new flood-mitigation projects. Construction of a culvert has started on Avinashi Road near Adirs Street and near the ARC Junciton on Sivananda Colony to prevent future waterlogging. Officials assured that these measures would ease the drainage of rainwater and reduce the chances of inundation in the affected areas.

Meena Ramesh, a shop owner from ARC Junction, said, “We had faced severe issues during the last rain. The water stayed on the roads for hours making it impossible to commute. The subway too was inundated which forced the motorists from Gandhipuram to take a long detour to reach the Mettupalayam Road. It is high time the corporation took concrete steps.” S Rajeshwari, another local resident, said, “The civic body always reacts only after the damage is done. We hope after this, they plan better so that we do not have to suffer the same way every monsoon.”