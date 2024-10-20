CM Stalin seeks cooperation of other state cops to tackle narcotics, cybercrime

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the cooperation of police officials of all southern states to stop the transportation and sale of drugs and to end cybercrimes.
Speaking at a conference of DGPs of southern states in Chennai, Stalin said links and assets of narcotic offenders are spread across states, which require coordinated efforts to arrest the accused and continue the probe in other states.
Tamil Nadu government and its police have handled the issue of narcotics with utmost seriousness and stringent steps have been taken to reduce the supply, transportation and sale of drugs. TN is also a pioneer in conducting financial investigations against such offenders, Stalin said. He cited the recent arrest of an inter-state ATM burglary gang in Namakkal district in which police personnel from TN and Kerala coordinated.
Stalin said cybercrime, which is an emerging and complex challenge, thrives across multiple jurisdictions and exploits legal loopholes. In 2023 alone, the accused in 1,390 cybercrime cases booked by TN police were from other states, he added.
The chief minister also cited the incidents of cyber slavery, where educated youth are lured and exploited in South-East Asian countries.
Stalin pointed out at the sale of illicit liquor, which is used rectified spirit, being smuggled from other states. TN police has uncovered illegal blending units, he said, adding that these gangs pose a serious threat to society and there is an urgent need to have strict checks at state borders. One of the ways this could be achieved is by the installation of automatic number plate recognition cameras and advanced scanners at posts to detect contraband and vehicles and criminals involved in past activities.
Stalin also cited the cases of people from other states posting “inciting” content on social media which is a threat to law and order.
Some of these people are from other states, and coordination with police from these states is required to effectively tackle them, the chief minister said.