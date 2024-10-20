CM Stalin seeks cooperation of other state cops to tackle narcotics, cybercrime

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the cooperation of police officials of all southern states to stop the transportation and sale of drugs and to end cybercrimes.

Speaking at a conference of DGPs of southern states in Chennai, Stalin said links and assets of narcotic offenders are spread across states, which require coordinated efforts to arrest the accused and continue the probe in other states.

Tamil Nadu government and its police have handled the issue of narcotics with utmost seriousness and stringent steps have been taken to reduce the supply, transportation and sale of drugs. TN is also a pioneer in conducting financial investigations against such offenders, Stalin said. He cited the recent arrest of an inter-state ATM burglary gang in Namakkal district in which police personnel from TN and Kerala coordinated.

Stalin said cybercrime, which is an emerging and complex challenge, thrives across multiple jurisdictions and exploits legal loopholes. In 2023 alone, the accused in 1,390 cybercrime cases booked by TN police were from other states, he added.