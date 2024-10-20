Inspector arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in TN

CUDDALORE: The inspector of Mangalampettai Police Station was suspended on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in connection with a murder case. Villupuram range Deputy Inspector General Disha Mittal issued orders to suspend the inspector, T Chandrasekaran, after a departmental inquiry confirmed the bribery charges.

Police sources from Vriddachalam said that P Bakkiyaraj (40) of Mathur near Mangalampettai was murdered during a quarrel with his friend S Kalaivanan alias Ramki (38) in June, leading to the latter's arrest. However, the victim's kin staged a protest, alleging the involvement of Kalaivanan's father -- panchayat chief Subramanian -- and brother S Manimaran in the murder. Subsequently, the police arrested Subramanian.

Sources said that allegations were later made that the inspector had demanded Rs 3 lakh to not include Manimaran's name in the case, and accepted Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe. Following a departmental inquiry, Chandrasekaran was suspended on Saturday.